Potential Cause Of Delayed DeAndre Hopkins Trade Revealed

Several NFL teams are reportedly delaying trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals regarding All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in hopes that he can be acquired as a free agent, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Breer said "some teams" believe Hopkins will be released by the Cardinals -- which would allow him to be acquired without his new team having to give up trade assets -- as his current contract creates issues.

“Some teams think that Cardinals are going to cut him, they think the Cardinals will wind up cutting him,” Breer said while appearing on the Greg Bedard Podcast. “His market is not great right now. There’s nobody who was willing to take on Hopkins’ contract and pay the Cardinals initial asking price.”