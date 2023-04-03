One city in Tennessee was recognized for being a great place to live that is easy on both the eyes and the wallet. Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S., using data from U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings evaluating cost of living, quality of life, median monthly rent and median home price compared to national average.

Knoxville is among the site's choices for cities that are both affordable and beautiful, combining stunning natural views and nearby outdoor havens like the Smokies and smaller city life with median housing prices cheaper than the national average.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Knoxville, located in relative close proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offers both the peace and beauty of the outdoors and the liveliness of its downtown area. Knows predominantly as a college sports town, Knoxville is home to the University of Tennessee, which adds to its attractiveness to young families. At approximately $335,000, its median housing price is markedly lower than many other similar-sized metropolitan areas in the U.S."

These are the site's picks for the 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live from coast to coast:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes these cities special.