'Barbie' Cast Photos Unveiled: See Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, & More
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2023
The cast photos for Greta Gerwig's upcoming comedy Barbie have arrived and literally, everyone is in this movie! On Tuesday morning (April 4th), the film's Twitter account shared the first look at the cast in their costumes. "Meet our Barbies and Kens," the post read. The first round featured Margot Robbie as the main Barbie character as well as pop star Dua Lipa, who was previously announced as part of the cast in 2022. "This Barbie is a mermaid," her poster reads with Lipa staring at the camera with blue eye shadow to match her long blue hair and sea shell bra, and mermaid tail.
Meet our Barbies and Kens ✨#BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/KO2pwszXNJ— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023
Other familiar faces in the cast include Ryan Gosling as Ken, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells, Michael Cera as Allan, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Insecure's Issa Rae, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Dame Helen Mirren as "the narrator."
Meet more Barbies and Kens, and Allan… #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/ordXE57CVP— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023
And, meet the Humans. #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/jQ2clzqGKY— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023
The film has been a long time coming as it was first announced in 2009 but switched production studios in 2014. After several writer, director, and cast changes Robbie finally was cast as the main character in 2019 and Gerwig (Lady Bird) was confirmed as the director and co-writer along with Noah Baumbach in 2021. Barbie will follow the story of Barbie after she is expelled from "Barbieland" and must find happiness in the human world. The first movie teaser arrived at the end of last year but didn't reveal too much.
Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21st.