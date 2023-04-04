The film has been a long time coming as it was first announced in 2009 but switched production studios in 2014. After several writer, director, and cast changes Robbie finally was cast as the main character in 2019 and Gerwig (Lady Bird) was confirmed as the director and co-writer along with Noah Baumbach in 2021. Barbie will follow the story of Barbie after she is expelled from "Barbieland" and must find happiness in the human world. The first movie teaser arrived at the end of last year but didn't reveal too much.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21st.