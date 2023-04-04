Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Postpone Texas Concert Due To Illness

Fans who were excited to attend Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks' concert this weekend will now have to wait a year to attend the show.

The "Piano Man" singer and "Edge of Seventeen" rocker were scheduled to take over Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Saturday (April 8), but the show has been postponed due to an illness within Nicks' band, the stadium announced on social media Tuesday. The show has been rescheduled to March 9, 2024.

"Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves," AT&T Stadium wrote in a statement. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More details will be sent directly to current ticketholders via email. Thank you for understanding."