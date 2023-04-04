Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Postpone Texas Concert Due To Illness

By Dani Medina

April 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fans who were excited to attend Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks' concert this weekend will now have to wait a year to attend the show.

The "Piano Man" singer and "Edge of Seventeen" rocker were scheduled to take over Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Saturday (April 8), but the show has been postponed due to an illness within Nicks' band, the stadium announced on social media Tuesday. The show has been rescheduled to March 9, 2024.

"Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves," AT&T Stadium wrote in a statement. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More details will be sent directly to current ticketholders via email. Thank you for understanding."

Here's a look at the remaining Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks tour dates for 2023:

  • May 19: Nashville, TN
  • August 5: Columbus, OH
  • August 19: Kansas City, MO
  • September 23: Foxborough, MA
  • October 7: Baltimore, MD
  • November 10: Minneapolis, MN
  • December 8: Phoenix, AZ

Both artists are also currently on their own tours, with dates scheduled through the end of the year.

Billy JoelStevie Nicks
