Taylor Swift made her presence known in Arlington over the weekend. So much so, AT&T Stadium has announced a couple of records the "Anti-Hero" broke during her time in the Lone Star State!

The "Eras Tour" took over the Arlington stadium from Friday (March 31) to Sunday (April 2) to the tune of 210,607 fans over three days, which broke AT&T Stadium's attendance record. Furthermore, the "Lavender Haze" singer is the first artist ever to perform three straight days at the venue.

"Just had the wildest three nights in Arlington, TX. So proud to be the first artist to play 3 nights at AT&T Stadium & basically just wanted to say I’m counting down the seconds til we hit the stage in Tampa next week. Love u mean it seriously wow 😮," Taylor wrote on social media Tuesday.