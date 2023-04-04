Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Weekend In Arlington Shatters Record: 'So Proud'
By Dani Medina
April 4, 2023
Taylor Swift made her presence known in Arlington over the weekend. So much so, AT&T Stadium has announced a couple of records the "Anti-Hero" broke during her time in the Lone Star State!
The "Eras Tour" took over the Arlington stadium from Friday (March 31) to Sunday (April 2) to the tune of 210,607 fans over three days, which broke AT&T Stadium's attendance record. Furthermore, the "Lavender Haze" singer is the first artist ever to perform three straight days at the venue.
"Just had the wildest three nights in Arlington, TX. So proud to be the first artist to play 3 nights at AT&T Stadium & basically just wanted to say I’m counting down the seconds til we hit the stage in Tampa next week. Love u mean it seriously wow 😮," Taylor wrote on social media Tuesday.
.@taylorswift13 became the first artist ever to perform three straight days at AT&T Stadium for a three-day AT&T Stadium attendance record of 210,607.#ATTStadium | #TaylorSwift | #TSTheErasTour | #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Zno0fxcCBh— AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) April 3, 2023
This feat wasn't the only thing that got Swifties talking this weekend. T-Swift performed "the 1" for the first time live ever and also switched up the setlist a couple of times to perform surprise songs like "Sad Beautiful Tragic," "Ours," "Death By A Thousand Cuts," "Clean," "Jump Then Fall" and "The Lucky One."
Her welcome to the Lone Star State was an exciting one, too. Not only was Swift given the Key to the City, but the mayor declared the weekend "Taylor Swift Weekend." A street sign was also named after her, "Taylor Swift Way," and a display at City Hall was lit up red in her honor.
Next up on the "Eras Tour" is Tampa, Florida!