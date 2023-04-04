One destination in North Carolina was named among the most beautiful hidden mountain towns in America, perfect for experiencing the natural beauty of the country away from the bustle of other tourist-heavy towns.

Cheapism looked around the U.S. to find the most beautiful mountain towns to visit, compiling a list of the "off-the-radar" spots that are waiting to welcome anyone looking to explore nature away from over-populated towns. One town in North Carolina managed to make the list, thanks to its small-town feel and big rewards.

According to the site, Hendersonville is considered one of the most beautiful mountain towns in the country that are off the beaten path compared to tourist havens like Aspen, Asheville or Gatlinburg. Here's what the site had to say:

"If you love Asheville but crave something new and a little less, well, overrun, the little town of Hendersonville, about 40 minutes south, won't disappoint. It's got live theater, great boutiques, orchards and farmers markets, and plenty of outdoor recreation, including zip line tours and the waterfall-laden DuPont State Recreational Forest, where much of The Hunger Games was shot. It also bills itself as pet-friendly, so be sure to bring the dogs along — you'll find plenty of places to exercise them on- and off-leash. Finally, Hendersonville is part of the Cheers Trail, which showcases the area's beer, wine, cider, and mead products."

