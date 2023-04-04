See Where Chicago Ranks Among The Top Ten Best Foodie Cities In The US

Chicago is known for its deep dish pizza, but the food scene is so much more than that. The Windy City serves some of the best hot dogs, popcorn, Italian beef sandwiches, and more! Lou Malnati’s, and Jimmy’s Red Hots are just a few of the most popular places where these staple cuisines can be found.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, Chicago ranks as the third best foodie city in the entire country. The only cities ranked higher than Chicago are New York and New Orleans.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about Chicago's food scene:

"Chicagoans are passionate about their deep-dish pizzas and their, ahem, unique ketchup-free hot dogs. The former and the latter are best enjoyed at Windy City staples Pequod's and Jimmy’s Red Hots, respectively. Chicago also boasts over 50 James Beard Award winners and 20-plus Michelin-star-awarded restaurants, including the world-famous Alinea, best known for its creative multicourse tasting menus. New additions to the food scene here include the 24,000-square-foot Chicago Winery (one part winery, one part restaurant, and one part bar and events space) and the 17,000-square-foot Kindling, a live fire show kitchen helmed by James Beard Award winner Jonathon Sawyer."

For a continued list of the top foodie cities across America visit travelandleisure.com.