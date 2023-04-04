Update On Bob Knight After Hospitalization

Former Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach Bob Knight was released from a Bloomington, Indiana, hospital on Monday (April 3), his son, Pat, confirmed in a statement shared on the Hall of Fame coach's official website.

"On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital," Pat Knight wrote. "We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands. Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers."

Former Indiana players were asked for prayers in the email, which said Knight hoped to return home soon. The legendary basketball coach wasn't listed as a patient in either of the two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he resides, as of Monday (April 3), according to ESPN.

Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA national championships (1976, 1981, 1987), five Final Four appearances (1973, 1976, 1981, 1987, 1992) and 11 Big Ten regular season titles (1973-76, 1980, 1981, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993) during his 29-year tenure at Indiana, before being dismissed in March 2000 -- just prior to the NCAA tournament -- amid accusations that he choked a former player during practice in 1997.

Knight was later hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and went 138-82 (53-49 Big 12) during seven seasons, ending his career with a then-Division I record 902 wins, which included a 102-50 at Army during the first six seasons of his coaching career.