Wendy's Brings Back 'Fan-Favorite' To Menu - But There's A Catch

By Jason Hall

April 4, 2023

A recently renovated Wendy's restaurant is seen in
Photo: Getty Images

Wendy's has brought back a "fan-favorite" breakfast deal - but there's a catch.

The global fast food chain announced the return of the $3 Breakfast Deal, which features a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant paired with a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for only $3. The $3 Breakfast Deal made its return on March 27, however, will only be offered for a limited time through June 4.

"Calling all breakfast lovers – Wendy's® $3 Breakfast Deal is BACK. That's right, you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*," Wendy's wrote in a PRNewswire press release last week. "We're talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy Swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun – combined with our signature seasoned potatoes for just $3!* We promise you're not dreaming – the delicious choice is yours. For a breakfast that's worth getting up for, Wendy's is THAT breakfast."

Wendy's began serving its full, nationwide breakfast menu options in 2019, after previous attempts that were ultimately discontinued in the 1980s and again in 2013. The fast food chain had also previously offered a limited breakfast menu at about 300 restaurants and select airports prior to expansion.

