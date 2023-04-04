Young Thug Granted Temporary Release From Jail To Grieve Late Sister
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2023
Young Thug has been locked up for nearly a year but he was finally able to step foot outside the jail to be his with family as they mourn the loss of his sister.
The 300 Entertainment artist was reportedly released from jail to attend a viewing for his late sister Angela Grier last week. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the rapper appeared at a private viewing for his sister before she was laid to rest last Friday. A woman who's believed to be the mother of Young Thug's daughter took to Twitter to express how happy she was to see Thugger with his family.
They let lil Jeff come see his sister 🥰— My3whatmatter (@my3whatmatter1) April 1, 2023
"They let lil Jeff come see his sister 🥰" she tweeted.
The woman confirmed the rapper showed up in a suit and sneakers to say goodbye to his sister. She also confirmed that it wasn't a funeral as some blog reported. As of presstime, her cause of death has not been revealed. Thug's other sister Dolly White alerted her followers about Angela's passing last Sunday. She took to Instagram to share a visual recap of the actual funeral, and pleaded for her brother's freedom.
"This one is hard to accept But We All We Got …Family," White rote. "Sleep Well Ann Ann Ima Miss You Sister Girl 😔😢💔 Free Jeff Please 🥺😢🙏🏾💔"
Young Thug is still being held at a county jail in Georgia as he waits for his RICO trial to officially get underway. He faces eight charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, drug and weapons charges plus two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity. Jury selection has been ongoing since March but so far there still aren't enough eligible jurors for the trial, which is expected to last up to nine months.