Young Thug has been locked up for nearly a year but he was finally able to step foot outside the jail to be his with family as they mourn the loss of his sister.



The 300 Entertainment artist was reportedly released from jail to attend a viewing for his late sister Angela Grier last week. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the rapper appeared at a private viewing for his sister before she was laid to rest last Friday. A woman who's believed to be the mother of Young Thug's daughter took to Twitter to express how happy she was to see Thugger with his family.