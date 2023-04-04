Young Thug Granted Temporary Release From Jail To Grieve Late Sister

By Tony M. Centeno

April 4, 2023

Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug has been locked up for nearly a year but he was finally able to step foot outside the jail to be his with family as they mourn the loss of his sister.

The 300 Entertainment artist was reportedly released from jail to attend a viewing for his late sister Angela Grier last week. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the rapper appeared at a private viewing for his sister before she was laid to rest last Friday. A woman who's believed to be the mother of Young Thug's daughter took to Twitter to express how happy she was to see Thugger with his family.

"They let lil Jeff come see his sister 🥰" she tweeted.

The woman confirmed the rapper showed up in a suit and sneakers to say goodbye to his sister. She also confirmed that it wasn't a funeral as some blog reported. As of presstime, her cause of death has not been revealed. Thug's other sister Dolly White alerted her followers about Angela's passing last Sunday. She took to Instagram to share a visual recap of the actual funeral, and pleaded for her brother's freedom.

"This one is hard to accept But We All We Got …Family," White rote. "Sleep Well Ann Ann Ima Miss You Sister Girl 😔😢💔 Free Jeff Please 🥺😢🙏🏾💔"

Young Thug is still being held at a county jail in Georgia as he waits for his RICO trial to officially get underway. He faces eight charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, drug and weapons charges plus two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity. Jury selection has been ongoing since March but so far there still aren't enough eligible jurors for the trial, which is expected to last up to nine months.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.