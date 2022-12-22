Young Thug's Sister Clarifies The Real Meaning Of His Stage Name
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2022
The meaning behind Young Thug's stage name just got deeper after his blood relative revealed its true origin.
On Tuesday, December 20, the embattled rapper's sister, Dora Williams, took to social media to share what Thugger's name actually stands for. According to her, the second part of his alias is an acronym that stands for Truly Humble, Under God. If true, the word "thug" doesn't really have the connotation that the world had of him since he broke in the music industry over a decade ago.
For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name," Williams wrote in her Instagram Story.
THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG📜— Doraaah❤️ (@HiDoraah) December 20, 2022
Williams' revelation comes ahead of her brother's upcoming RICO trial. The 31-year-old artist is still behind bars after a judge denied his legal team's numerous attempts for bond. While he remains in jail, other YSL members who were named in the 56-count indictment have been released after taking plea deals. Gunna was released first followed by other members like Lil Duke, SlimeLife Shawty, YSL co-founder Walter Murphy and Young Thug's brother Unfoonk. The five defendants who have been released so far were accused of snitching on Thugger. His brother recently denied the claims.
“Damn people really think I told on my own brother smh,” Unfoonk wrote. “show me in the paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not even fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings.”
Dora Williams has also done her part to defend those who have been released. She specifically called out people who called Gunna a snitch shortly after he was freed. See what she had to say about it below.
Young Thug’s sister asks people to stop calling Gunna a snitch pic.twitter.com/9KVuRY4gyS— Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) December 17, 2022