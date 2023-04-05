911 Call Shows 6ix9ine Refused Medical Attention After Bloody Attack At Gym

By Tony M. Centeno

April 5, 2023

6ix9ine
Photo: Getty Images

6ix9ine initially refused medical attention following his gruesome attack inside the sauna of a Florida gym.

On Wednesday, April 5, Page Six released the 911 phone call an employee at L.A. Fitness in Lake Worth made on the night of March 21. The female employee remained calm as she tried to describe what happened in the men's locker room. After she informed the dispatcher that the rapper was jumped by three men, the employee proceeded to ask 6ix9ine if he wanted the paramedics to treat him. However, he told the woman, "Nah, I'm good."

“Some, I think, guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom and there’s, like, blood all over the place,” the unnamed employee said.

The woman also assured the dispatcher that there were "no weapons involved" in the attack. She also said the men who were accused of beating the rapper left the gym but were still outside of the property when she made the call. She couldn't provide a legit description of the men but noted that there were securities cameras they could refer to.

“We have security cameras, too, so we can look at them and see if we can see them but I don’t know if you can actually see how they look," she said.

Despite refusing medical attention, 6ix9ine eventually went to the hospital. His lawyer said he suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs and his back. The three men, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, were arrested and booked for the attack last week. 6ix9ine has spoken since the arrest and said that he doesn't plan to beef up his security detail. See what he had to say about the attack below.

