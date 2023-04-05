“Some, I think, guys, they just jumped one of the members in the bathroom and there’s, like, blood all over the place,” the unnamed employee said.

The woman also assured the dispatcher that there were "no weapons involved" in the attack. She also said the men who were accused of beating the rapper left the gym but were still outside of the property when she made the call. She couldn't provide a legit description of the men but noted that there were securities cameras they could refer to.



“We have security cameras, too, so we can look at them and see if we can see them but I don’t know if you can actually see how they look," she said.



Despite refusing medical attention, 6ix9ine eventually went to the hospital. His lawyer said he suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs and his back. The three men, Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado, were arrested and booked for the attack last week. 6ix9ine has spoken since the arrest and said that he doesn't plan to beef up his security detail. See what he had to say about the attack below.