Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Slammed By Israeli Deputy Mayor

"What I'm more disturbed then Kanye's rantings of a man with mental health is the people justifying what he's saying," Hassan-Nahoum said. "That's even more disturbing."



She believes Ye's cooking up these hateful rants because either he's not mentally stable or he thinks that he can control the narrative by making outlandish statements to dominate headlines. She also offered a theory that he's lashing out on the Jewish community because Pete Davidson, the man who dated his ex Kim, is of Jewish descent on his late father's side. In the end, Hassan-Nahoum said that it's still not too late for Ye to "make things right."



Hassan-Nahoum's opinions on the matter arrive after plenty of celebrities and organizations have spoken out against the hateful comments Ye made in several interviews. In the aftermath of his barrage of offensive words against the Jewish community and the family of George Floyd, multiple brands have cut ties with the rapper including Balenciaga, adidas, JPMorgan Chase and Gap, who recently made the decision to pull of their Yeezy Gap items from their shelves.



Watch the entire interview below.

