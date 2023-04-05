Pennsylvania Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In The Entire State

You don't always need a special occasion to celebrate. Sometimes, life is the celebration! And what better place to celebrate anything and everything with your best friends or a plus one than at the best steakhouse in the entire state? These steaks have made such an impression on hungry restaurant patrons that their recipes are raved about to this day! Be it flavor, garnish, perfectly paired sides, or the ambiance of the establishment, something about this steakhouse keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best steakhouse in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime located in Philadelphia. LoveFood praised this steak for being "massive" and the restaurant for being a "meat-lovers paradise."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best steak in all of Pennsylvania:

"Stephen Starr’s attractive chophouse Barclay Prime is cool, chic, and a big name both in Philly and beyond, enticing diners with a noteworthy meat selection. Ranging from a delectable filet mignon to a massive 32oz porterhouse, it's a meat-lover's paradise. The truffle mac gets a big thumbs up from diners as the best side to pair with your steak."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses across the country visit lovefood.com.