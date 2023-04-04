Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In The Whole State

If you don't feel like cooking tonight, but still want to enjoy a quick meal out of the house, look no further than the place that serves the best chicken sandwich in the entire state! What toppings do you put on your chicken sandwich? Some prefer to top this staple meal with pickles, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and the occasional coleslaw, and avocado. Pair this American delicacy with a side of fries, and you can't go wrong! Regardless of how you prefer to eat your chicken sandwich, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves it best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken sandwich in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Love & Honey Fried Chicken located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended trying the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"This top-notch chicken sandwich from Love & Honey Fried Chicken is simply a delight. The buttermilk fried chicken breast is drenched in hot chili oil, then piled high with buttermilk ranch slaw, sweet pickles, and buttermilk ranch dressing. Customers say the sandwich is super flavorful, and the chicken is crispy and moist."

For a continued list of the best chicken sandwiches across the country visit lovefood.com.