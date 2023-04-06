2 Florida Cities Named Among Top Cheap Travel Destinations

Going on vacation doesn't have to be an expensive endeavor. There are plenty of cost-effective ways to make the most of the trip, from taking advantage of local deals or checking out some free tourist spots. Some travel destinations are more friendly on the wallet than others, however.

That's why U.S. News & World Report rounded up the best and cheapest vacation spots in the country. The website states, "The United States is home to a wide range of vacation spots that offer ample activities at reasonable prices. Whether you're seeking a fun national park adventure, a beach escape or a small-town getaway, you'll discover plenty of budget-friendly vacation options on this list. U.S. News, with the help of expert opinions and user votes, ranked the best cheap vacations in the U.S."

Two Florida destinations were featured on the list! The first one was Destin, a low-key yet popular spot to enjoy the beach and local attractions:

"Soak up the sun at the Shores of Crystal Beach Park or shell out a few dollars to enjoy Henderson Beach State Park's pristine Appalachian quartz sand. After a day of lounging on the beach, explore the Destin Harbor Boardwalk or take in a free alligator show at Gator Beach."