Colorado City Named Among Best Desert Towns In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2023

Wide Angle Portrait of a Cheerful Young Woman Standing, Holding Her Backpack Straps, and Enjoying the Views Outdoors While Visiting and Hiking at devil's Kitchen Trail Inside the Colorado National Monument
Photo: Getty Images

While plenty of people flock to beach towns and under-the-radar destinations, there's a certain type of place that often gets overlooked: desert towns. These arid spots feature warm weather, unique wildlife, and daring landscapes for people to explore. There's also no shortage of amazing tourist attractions, amenities, and events happening in these locations.

The website states, "There are plenty of desert towns to go around, as the U.S. is home to four major deserts, including the Great Basin, Mojave, Chihuahuan, and Sonoran. So, if you're on the hunt for a magical getaway, these desert destinations will more than deliver."

Grand Junction, Colorado was named among the best desert towns in America. Here's why it was chosen:

"For a Wild West desert getaway, look no further than Grand Junction. The desert community settled by homesteaders in the late 1800s has maintained its historical charms, thanks to its still rugged terrain, wild horses roaming the nearby hills, and perfectly preserved red rocks all around. It's also a destination that's made for wine lovers, with numerous vineyards open for tastings and tours. And Grand Junction doesn't forget arts and culture lovers, either. Visit the Main Street area to catch a glimpse of Art on the Corner, a public display of sculptures by local artists."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.