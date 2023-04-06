Jennifer Aniston Regrets How She Spent Her First 'Friends' Paycheck

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the unfortunate way she spent her first paycheck from the hit show Friends. During a recent interview with PopSugar, Aniston shared what she splurged on after hitting the big time with her character Rachel Green.

"My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a ‘for sale’ sign on it for almost two years,” she recalled.  “There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there [in Los Angeles for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday [I’ll buy it].’"

@popsugar

Raise your hand if you're Jennifer Aniston in this situation. ✋ #JenniferAniston #AdamSandler #FirstCar #Cars #Lemon

♬ original sound - POPSUGAR

Aniston continued, "And one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again... It was a lemon, and that’s why it had been sitting there." She relatably added, “And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out, so that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”

According to a recent report from Parade, Anniston made $22,500 per episode during the first season of Friends. It was then upped to $40,000 for Season 2 and $75,000 for Season 3. By the 10th and final season, Aniston and the rest of the cast were getting paid $1 million per episode each. The actress recently opened up about how the hit '90s show fairs in today's pop culture landscape.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive," Aniston revealed. "There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.