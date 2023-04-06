Jennifer Aniston Regrets How She Spent Her First 'Friends' Paycheck
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 6, 2023
Jennifer Aniston has revealed the unfortunate way she spent her first paycheck from the hit show Friends. During a recent interview with PopSugar, Aniston shared what she splurged on after hitting the big time with her character Rachel Green.
"My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a ‘for sale’ sign on it for almost two years,” she recalled. “There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there [in Los Angeles for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday [I’ll buy it].’"
Aniston continued, "And one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again... It was a lemon, and that’s why it had been sitting there." She relatably added, “And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out, so that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”
According to a recent report from Parade, Anniston made $22,500 per episode during the first season of Friends. It was then upped to $40,000 for Season 2 and $75,000 for Season 3. By the 10th and final season, Aniston and the rest of the cast were getting paid $1 million per episode each. The actress recently opened up about how the hit '90s show fairs in today's pop culture landscape.
"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive," Aniston revealed. "There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."