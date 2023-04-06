Jennifer Aniston Regrets How She Spent Her First 'Friends' Paycheck

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the unfortunate way she spent her first paycheck from the hit show Friends. During a recent interview with PopSugar, Aniston shared what she splurged on after hitting the big time with her character Rachel Green.

"My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a ‘for sale’ sign on it for almost two years,” she recalled. “There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there [in Los Angeles for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday [I’ll buy it].’"