Burritos are good any time of day, stuffed with breakfast food for a savory start to your day to burritos stuffed with all your favorite toppings to end your day with a satisfying dinner.

Far & Wide stayed true to its name, searching across the country to find the restaurants serving the best burrito from each state, compiling a list that includes everything "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

So which Ohio eatery has the best burritos?

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill, located near Cincinnati, was named the restaurant serving the best burrito in the state. One Yelp reviewer said the eatery was "a true hidden gem," with the fully loaded burrito being "about the size of an American football."

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill is located at 4854 Union Centre Pavilion in West Chester.

Here's what the site had to say:

"If you're looking for a make-your-own burrito experience with legit meats ... come here. You start with a base like you would [at similar places], but then, you can add multiple kinds of rice and beans, plus expertly cooked al pastor and any kind of salsa you can imagine. How many toppings can you fit into a single burrito? Come to Mi Burrito, and find out."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to see all the best burritos around the country.