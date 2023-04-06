Popular Washington Spot Named Among Top Cheap Travel Destinations

Going on vacation doesn't have to be an expensive endeavor. There are plenty of cost-effective ways to make the most of the trip, from taking advantage of local deals or checking out some free tourist spots. Some travel destinations are more friendly on the wallet than others, however.

That's why U.S. News & World Report rounded up the best and cheapest vacation spots in the country. The website states, "The United States is home to a wide range of vacation spots that offer ample activities at reasonable prices. Whether you're seeking a fun national park adventure, a beach escape or a small-town getaway, you'll discover plenty of budget-friendly vacation options on this list. U.S. News, with the help of expert opinions and user votes, ranked the best cheap vacations in the U.S."

A popular destination in Washington state was featured, and that honor goes to Olympic National Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"With nearly 1 million acres to explore, Olympic National Park in northwest Washington state offers visitors panoramic views of glacier-capped mountains, picturesque beaches and temperate rainforests. Popular affordable activities include fishing, exploring tide pools, hiking and stargazing. Travelers may even get the chance to spot wild animals like elk, black bears, bald eagles and several species of whales while making their way through the park."