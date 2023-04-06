This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Burritos

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2023

Mexican Rice and Chorizo Sausage Wrap
Photo: Getty Images

Have you eaten anything as versatile as a burrito? You can stuff these tortillas with all kinds of different ingredients, from veggies and avocados to rice, beans, meat, and more. Even better, plenty of restaurants are eager to serve this popular meal throughout the day, including breakfast!

Thankfully, Far & Wide has the scoop on where you can find the most delicious burritos in every state, "from traditional Mexican taco trucks to Asian Tex-Mex fusion restaurants."

According to the website, Los Agaves is Washington state's top place to grab burritos! Here's why this family-owned restaurant was chosen:

"Pike Place Market is hard to miss when you’re visiting Seattle, but it’s not just a tourist destination. The market is filled with family-owned businesses, including Los Agaves. Admittedly, there are dozens of food options in the market, including addictive miniature donuts and seafood that can’t get any fresher, but Los Agaves easily holds its own. The tortillas are handmade, and the food is as flavorful as it comes."

You can find Los Agaves at 1514 Pike Place Ave, Suite 7, in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out the full list on Far & Wide's website.

