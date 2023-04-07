Decision Made On All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons' Future With Titans: Report
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2023
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached an agreement "in principle" with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year contract extension, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.
"The #Titans and Jeffery Simmons agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension. Simmons' agent @paulderousselle and GM Ran Carthon ensure the Titans will have their premier player for the long haul," Davenport tweeted on Friday (April 7).
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Simmons' new deal and added that Carthon viewed the defensive tackle "as a key pillar early on and he's going to be in Titan Blue playing for HC Mike Vrabel for a long time."
The #Titans and Jeffery Simmons agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension. Simmons' agent @paulderousselle and GM Ran Carthon ensure the Titans will have their premier player for the long haul.— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 7, 2023
This is true. Jeffery Simmons and Titans have agreed to a long-term extension, source confirms. GM Ran Carthon identified Big Jeff as a key pillar early on and he’s going to be in Titan Blue playing for HC Mike Vrabel for a long time. https://t.co/cepi03odPr— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 7, 2023
Simmons had tweeted what now appears to be confirmation about his new deal just minutes prior to Davenport's report.
"But we are not done yet, dammit! LFG!!!! We have so much work to do!" Simmons wrote alongside of a gif of himself celebrating
But we are not done yet, dammit! LFG!!!! We have so much work to do! pic.twitter.com/n3UmFCe9jJ— Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 7, 2023
Simmons was selected by the Titans at No. 19 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and was entering the final year of his contract after the team had previously agreed to exercise his fifth-year option. The former Mississippi State standout has recorded 189 tackles, 21.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 19 pass deflections in his first four NFL seasons, having been selected as a two-time second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during each of the past two seasons.