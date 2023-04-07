Decision Made On All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons' Future With Titans: Report

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached an agreement "in principle" with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year contract extension, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

"The #Titans and Jeffery Simmons agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension. Simmons' agent @paulderousselle and GM Ran Carthon ensure the Titans will have their premier player for the long haul," Davenport tweeted on Friday (April 7).

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Simmons' new deal and added that Carthon viewed the defensive tackle "as a key pillar early on and he's going to be in Titan Blue playing for HC Mike Vrabel for a long time."