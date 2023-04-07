Decision Made On All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons' Future With Titans: Report

By Jason Hall

April 7, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached an agreement "in principle" with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on a four-year contract extension, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

"The #Titans and Jeffery Simmons agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension. Simmons' agent @paulderousselle and GM Ran Carthon ensure the Titans will have their premier player for the long haul," Davenport tweeted on Friday (April 7).

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Simmons' new deal and added that Carthon viewed the defensive tackle "as a key pillar early on and he's going to be in Titan Blue playing for HC Mike Vrabel for a long time."

Simmons had tweeted what now appears to be confirmation about his new deal just minutes prior to Davenport's report.

"But we are not done yet, dammit! LFG!!!! We have so much work to do!" Simmons wrote alongside of a gif of himself celebrating

Simmons was selected by the Titans at No. 19 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and was entering the final year of his contract after the team had previously agreed to exercise his fifth-year option. The former Mississippi State standout has recorded 189 tackles, 21.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 19 pass deflections in his first four NFL seasons, having been selected as a two-time second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during each of the past two seasons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.