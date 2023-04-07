Jonas Brothers Share Sentimental Inspiration Behind New Song 'Waffle House'

The Jonas Brothers have treated fans to another single. On Friday, April 7th, the band dropped their new song "Waffle House," and while it may be titled after the chain restaurant they frequented as young and hungry musicians, its meaning is even more sentimental.

During their appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the brothers revealed the story behind the song. "It's more of an idea of a place we can go to that's a comfort place," Joe explained. "I think for a lot of people... you have a spot, maybe your family went to growing up or you go with friends, and you laugh, you cry, you fight, and you make up at this spot. It could be your living room, it could be the Waffle House like it was for us."

