Jonas Brothers Share Sentimental Inspiration Behind New Song 'Waffle House'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 7, 2023
The Jonas Brothers have treated fans to another single. On Friday, April 7th, the band dropped their new song "Waffle House," and while it may be titled after the chain restaurant they frequented as young and hungry musicians, its meaning is even more sentimental.
During their appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the brothers revealed the story behind the song. "It's more of an idea of a place we can go to that's a comfort place," Joe explained. "I think for a lot of people... you have a spot, maybe your family went to growing up or you go with friends, and you laugh, you cry, you fight, and you make up at this spot. It could be your living room, it could be the Waffle House like it was for us."
Joe continued to explain why the Waffle House ended up being a comfort spot for the trio. "When we were too young to go have a drink after the show with our band and crew, we'd go to places like the Waffle House. It was the only spot open on the road," he said. In a press release about the song per People, the band described the song as not "about a restaurant," but "about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true."
As fans eagerly await the release of their new record The Album, due May 12th, the Jonas Brothers announced they will be playing a one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on August 12th. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 14th.
Check out the band play "Waffle House" live below and stream the song on iHeartRadio!