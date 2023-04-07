Just because we're not in the South doesn't mean you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to take a chance and fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in Ohio has the best fried chicken in the state?

Belgrade Gardens

Home of the original Barberton fried chicken, Belgrade Gardens, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, has been serving up quality chicken dinners since 1933, according to its website. They have pretty much any piece of fried chicken you could want, from legs and thighs to chicken tenders and even backs, all hand breaded and fried crispy.

Belgrade Gardens is located at 401 E State Street in Barberton.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"What better place to sink your teeth into the crispiest, crunchiest chicken than the 'Fried Chicken Capital of the World'? Belgrade Gardens not only lives up to its city's nickname with its juicy pieces (the owner was the first to serve the chicken back), it also offers a hot relish for dipping unlike anything we've tasted."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to read up on where to find the best fried chicken around the country.