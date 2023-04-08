Doja Cat Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming 'Rap Only' Album

Hellmouth is coming — and now we know a little bit more about it.

Doja Cat gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming album on Friday (April 8) and of course, she was pretty candid about what they can expect. The "Woman" singer shared a screenshot of three songs on the album which include the rough drafts of "Wet Vagina," "Balut" and "Agora Hills."

As expected, the album will feature "very many" cuss words, Doja said in response to a fan. She also revealed Hellmouth will include 10 songs total, plus five extra. As far as the genre goes, it's "rap only," she confirmed.

Previously, Doja told fans she was "entering a rock phase." Before that, she hinted that her fourth studio album would be inspired by rave music and culture and she'd explore the "90s German rave" vibe.

"No more pop," she told her fans on Saturday. "i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will." She also added that "pop isnt exciting to me anymore" and she doesn't "wanna make it" anymore.