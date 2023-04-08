Doja Cat Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming 'Rap Only' Album

By Dani Medina

April 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hellmouth is coming — and now we know a little bit more about it.

Doja Cat gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming album on Friday (April 8) and of course, she was pretty candid about what they can expect. The "Woman" singer shared a screenshot of three songs on the album which include the rough drafts of "Wet Vagina," "Balut" and "Agora Hills."

As expected, the album will feature "very many" cuss words, Doja said in response to a fan. She also revealed Hellmouth will include 10 songs total, plus five extra. As far as the genre goes, it's "rap only," she confirmed.

Previously, Doja told fans she was "entering a rock phase." Before that, she hinted that her fourth studio album would be inspired by rave music and culture and she'd explore the "90s German rave" vibe.

"No more pop," she told her fans on Saturday. "i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will." She also added that "pop isnt exciting to me anymore" and she doesn't "wanna make it" anymore.

Doja Cat
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.