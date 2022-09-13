Doja Cat Hints Her Next Album Will Have A '90s German Rave Vibe

She continued, "I know that's kind of the trend at the moment," she said referring to Drake's Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE released this summer, "but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn't buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I'm sort of embracing that. That's kind of a hint to the album." Doja then reiterated, "Rave culture, not house."

Williams also asked Doja about her creative process and she explained, "My process has always been, I don’t work with people." She went on, “I’m never in the studio with people. I think I’m getting better at being open to that idea but I like things being sent to me and then being in my own place of tranquility and doing it on my own.”

Whenever Doja's album comes out, it will be the follow-up to her massively successful third album Planet Her.