2 Colorado Cities Named Among America's Most Beautiful Mountain Towns

Beach towns get a lot of attention from travelers and tourist blogs, but what about mountain towns? While a far cry from tropical destinations, these high-altitude locations offer plenty of outdoor adventures, stunning views of nature, huge parks, and other neat activities you can't find anywhere else.

That's why Cheapism found the most beautiful mountain towns in America. The website states, "In each of these tiny mountain towns across the country, you'd be hard-pressed to find an obnoxious throng of tourists, yet each is charming in its own laid-back way, filled with delightful finds down side streets and, in most cases, surrounded by a recreational paradise that will make you long to get out and explore."

Two Colorado destinations made it on the list: Ouray and Salida!

Writers described Ouray as a much more "laid-back" spot featuring hot springs and all kinds of nearby recreational activities, including hiking, biking, rafting, ice climbing in the winter, off-roading, fishing, and more. Here are some other to-dos if you decide to drop by there:

"Head into town for dinner and drinks at one of Ouray's many restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and coffeehouses. And don't miss the opportunity to also visit nearby Ridgway, about a 15-minute drive away and another not-to-be-missed, off-the-radar mountain destination."