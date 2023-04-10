Jennifer Lopez Shares New Look At Upcoming Action-Thriller 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez is toughening up for her newest movie role, an action-thriller that sees her transform from the queen of rom-coms into an assassin going on a life-saving mission.

On Monday (April 10), the "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to share two new posters for her upcoming Netflix film The Mother, which drops on the streaming giant on (when else) Mother's Day weekend. In the first poster, a stone-faced Lopez dons a furry parka and gun and appears to be in the snowy landscape in which we find her in the teaser trailer for the film. The second poster is a close-up of Lopez staring directly into your soul, indicating her character is deadly serious and not holding back.