Jennifer Lopez Shares New Look At Upcoming Action-Thriller 'The Mother'
By Sarah Tate
April 10, 2023
Jennifer Lopez is toughening up for her newest movie role, an action-thriller that sees her transform from the queen of rom-coms into an assassin going on a life-saving mission.
On Monday (April 10), the "On the Floor" singer took to Instagram to share two new posters for her upcoming Netflix film The Mother, which drops on the streaming giant on (when else) Mother's Day weekend. In the first poster, a stone-faced Lopez dons a furry parka and gun and appears to be in the snowy landscape in which we find her in the teaser trailer for the film. The second poster is a close-up of Lopez staring directly into your soul, indicating her character is deadly serious and not holding back.
Lopez's action-packed role in the film is sure to be quite different than the movies we're used to seeing her star in, including recent rom-coms like 2022's Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding and throwback hits like Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law.
"A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men," according to the film's description on Netflix. The film also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal.
The Mother comes out on Netflix on Netflix May 12. Check out the teaser trailer in the video below.