Jon Rahm Predicted Masters Win In 2013 Tweet

Masters champion Jon Rahm appears to have called his shot nearly 10 full years prior to his victory on Sunday (April 9).

A tweet shared by Rahm on November 8, 2013 in which he wrote, "I am going to win the masters," tagging his then-Arizona State golf coach, Tim Mickelson, the brother and now-caddie of three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, and sharing a photo of a Panda Express fortune cookie message that stated, "your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded." Additionally, the tweet happened to be shared on 11:13 p.m. ET on 11/8/13, though the golfer was likely on Mountain Time when he posted the photo.

Rahm's 2013 tweet went viral after the Spaniard won the 2023 Master tournament, finishing 12-under for the tournament after shooting 3-under during the final round.