Kim Kardashian Joins Cast Of 'American Horror Story' Season 12
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian will soon be on our television screens in a way we've never seen before. The Kardashians star has announced she will be joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story for its twelfth season. On Monday, April 10th, Kim shared a short clip that featured eerie lullaby music and the sounds of kids playing in the background. "Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian Are Delicate," the screen read before switching back to the iconic AHS theme song.
Delicate is set to drop sometime this summer, which is a departure from the show's usual September to October premiere dates. AHS regular Roberts also shared the same video on her social media with the caption, "This summer... Kim and I are DELICATE."
April 10, 2023
Kardashian's casting was confirmed to Variety by FX and a representative for Murphy told the outlet that she will have the lead role in the season, which was crafted especially for her. This will be Kim's first time as a leading lady but she does have prior acting experience including small parts in Disaster Movie (2008), a 2009 episode of CSI: NY, and four episodes in Drop Dead Diva (2012).
There's currently no word and who else will join the cast but there's a good chance other AHS regulars will return like Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare, and Billie Lourd. Some of the show's biggest— and first— stars have noticeably been missing from the past few seasons like Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and Evan Peters.