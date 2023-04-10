Kim Kardashian Joins Cast Of 'American Horror Story' Season 12

Kim Kardashian will soon be on our television screens in a way we've never seen before. The Kardashians star has announced she will be joining the cast of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series American Horror Story for its twelfth season. On Monday, April 10th, Kim shared a short clip that featured eerie lullaby music and the sounds of kids playing in the background. "Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian Are Delicate," the screen read before switching back to the iconic AHS theme song.

Delicate is set to drop sometime this summer, which is a departure from the show's usual September to October premiere dates. AHS regular Roberts also shared the same video on her social media with the caption, "This summer... Kim and I are DELICATE."