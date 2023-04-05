Kim Kardashian & Katy Perry Bond Over Their 'Ugly Cry Face'

Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian just bonded over a pretty hilarious reason. It all started when the American Idol judge shared an Instagram Reel of herself crying on camera. "Hi this is my ugly cry face," she wrote before promoting the competition show. "Watch #idol now to get urs." Amidst the adoring remarks from fans, The Kardashians star popped up in the comments section, because, well, she knows a little something about having an "ugly cry face."

"We all have one," Kim wrote in a comment, which went on to gain thousands of likes and responses from fans calling her "queen of cry face" and commending her for her "iconic response."