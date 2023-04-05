Kim Kardashian & Katy Perry Bond Over Their 'Ugly Cry Face'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 5, 2023
Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian just bonded over a pretty hilarious reason. It all started when the American Idol judge shared an Instagram Reel of herself crying on camera. "Hi this is my ugly cry face," she wrote before promoting the competition show. "Watch #idol now to get urs." Amidst the adoring remarks from fans, The Kardashians star popped up in the comments section, because, well, she knows a little something about having an "ugly cry face."
"We all have one," Kim wrote in a comment, which went on to gain thousands of likes and responses from fans calling her "queen of cry face" and commending her for her "iconic response."
If you need to jog your memory, the Kim Kardashian crying face became an internet sensation after someone took a screenshot from a tense 2012 moment on Kourtney & Kim Take New York. Over time it became a classic meme and you can't spend very long on social media without encountering it at some point. There's even a Crying Kim Kardashian Meme Generator!
However, the reason Katy Perry busted out her "ugly cry face" is no laughing matter. On a recent episode of American Idol, Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie were moved by a duet after one contestant was too sick to continue the competition. When the contestant, Fire, had to pull together a last-minute duet with someone else, she became emotional but managed to make it through the song. The display of emotion caused Perry to break down into tears before offering Fire some encouraging words. Watch the emotional moment below!