Michael Lerner, 'Elf' Actor, Dead At 81

Micheal Lerner, known for his iconic roles in Elf and Barton Fink, has passed away at the age of 81. Sam Lerner, Micheal's nephew, confirmed the news of his uncle's passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 9th.

"We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way."

Sam concluded by listing a few of his uncle's favorite things about life. "I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."