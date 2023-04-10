Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The State

By Sarah Tate

April 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Ohio. According to the site:

"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."

So which Ohio restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?

M&S Drive-thru

Situated about halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, the "one stop shop" M&S Drive-thru convenience store also serves up the best cheesesteak in the Buckeye State. M&S Drive-thru is located at 753 Springmill Street in Mansfield.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Fact: Some of the best quick meals in the U.S. are available at convenience stores. The cheesesteak at M&S is no exception. What you lose in ambiance you get in a fantastic sandwich packed high with hickory-smoked beef bacon, cheese, mayo, peppers, mushrooms, and seasoned, grilled onions."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.