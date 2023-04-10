Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesesteak In The State
By Sarah Tate
April 10, 2023
Foods made popular in specific regions of the country, such as cheesesteaks, can spark intense debates about who does it best. Despite personal allegiances, however, basically everyone can come to the general consensus that they're all good. Fortunately, you don't have to be in Philadelphia or even the East Coast to find incredible cheesesteaks closer to home.
Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best cheesesteak, compiling a list of the top spot in each state, including one right here in Ohio. According to the site:
"The picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience. What they all have in common is the freshest ingredients, mostly local ownership, great vibes, and a loyal fan base. While all of these spots might not follow the traditional recipe, you won't be disappointed (or hungry) after picking one up."
So which Ohio restaurant has the best cheesesteak in the state?
M&S Drive-thru
Situated about halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, the "one stop shop" M&S Drive-thru convenience store also serves up the best cheesesteak in the Buckeye State. M&S Drive-thru is located at 753 Springmill Street in Mansfield.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"Fact: Some of the best quick meals in the U.S. are available at convenience stores. The cheesesteak at M&S is no exception. What you lose in ambiance you get in a fantastic sandwich packed high with hickory-smoked beef bacon, cheese, mayo, peppers, mushrooms, and seasoned, grilled onions."
Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to read up on the best cheesesteak spots in the country.