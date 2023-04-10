South Carolina Spot Named One Of America's Best Beach Towns

America has thousands of miles of coastline, with an endless number of beaches waiting to become the backdrop of lifelong memories soaking up the sun and swimming in warm waters with friends and family. One beach town in South Carolina was recognized among hundreds of similar destinations as being one of the best in the U.S.

Thrillist searched across the country to find the best beach towns around, compiling a list of 20 that "represent the best of the best, places where those sands give way to dreamy towns, where the locals vibe with the visitors, and the food and drink become the stuff of endless summer memories."

According to the site, South Carolina's very own Folly Beach is one of the top beach towns in the country thanks to its dreamy local vibe, eclectic businesses, natural wonders and stunning ocean views. Thrillist suggests venturing out onto the Pier, try your hand at fishing, or stop by any of the local restaurants for some good food.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"The two-dozen bars and restaurants dotting Folly's main drag, Center Street, welcome the shirtless, shoeless, and thirsty masses on this low-key, six-mile long sandbar. Folly's waves are known for their steep drops, drawing surfers from around the state to the island's 'Washout' break. To lose the crowds, both ends of Folly are nature preserves that harbor endangered seabirds, loggerhead turtles, and bottlenose dolphins aplenty. If you've got the stamina to hoof it a half miles beyond where the road ends, the 19th-century, candy cane Morris Island Lighthouse emerges directly from the surf at the island's east end. Its namesake island provides one of Charleston's most iconic views."

Check out Thrillist's full list to see more about the best beach towns in America.