This Beach Town Was Named Florida's Most Underrated Tourist Spot

It can be exhausting traveling to popular tourist destinations thanks to the long lines, huge crowds, or expensive fees. You don't have to worry about that when you're heading to an under-the-radar destination. Small towns, lesser-known state parks, hidden beaches, and many other neat places can be included in that equation.

To put the spotlight on these amazing spots, Explore found the most underrated tourist destination in every state. The website states, "Certain off-the-grid places shouldn't be overlooked. Not only are many relatively unpopular destinations still just as exciting to visit, but they often also offer fewer crowds, more affordable prices and more authentic, less 'touristy' experiences."

According to writers, Florida's most underrated tourist spot is Perdido Key! Here's why it was chosen:

"Perdido means 'lost' in Spanish, and it's easy to lose track of time in the picturesque beach town of Perdido Key. Located in the northwest corner of Florida, the town and Perdido Key State Park boast stunning views of white-sand dunes and Gulf waters perfect for water sports like parasailing, body surfing and kite surfing as well as swimming and fishing."