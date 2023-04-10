This National Park Was Named Washington's Most Underrated Tourist Spot

By Zuri Anderson

April 10, 2023

View of lake in mountains, Mount Shuksan, North Cascades National Park, Seattle, Washington Sate, USA
Photo: Getty Images

It can be exhausting traveling to popular tourist destinations thanks to the long lines, huge crowds, or expensive fees. You don't have to worry about that when you're heading to an under-the-radar spot. Small towns, lesser-known state parks, hidden beaches, and many other neat places can be included in that equation.

To put the spotlight on these amazing spots, Explore found the most underrated tourist destination in every state. The website states, "Certain off-the-grid places shouldn't be overlooked. Not only are many relatively unpopular destinations still just as exciting to visit, but they often also offer fewer crowds, more affordable prices and more authentic, less 'touristy' experiences."

According to writers, Washington state's most underrated tourist spot is North Cascades National Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located less than three hours from Seattle, North Cascades National Park feels worlds away from civilization. The amazing alpine hiking trails pass by over 100 lakes, valleys, glaciers, waterfalls and mountain peaks. The best time to go hiking in North Cascades National Park is typically April through October. The North Cascades is not among the most visited national parks, which makes it more appealing to those seeking solitude."

If you're curious about more underrated destinations, check out the full list on Explore.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.