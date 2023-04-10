It can be exhausting traveling to popular tourist destinations thanks to the long lines, huge crowds, or expensive fees. You don't have to worry about that when you're heading to an under-the-radar spot. Small towns, lesser-known state parks, hidden beaches, and many other neat places can be included in that equation.

To put the spotlight on these amazing spots, Explore found the most underrated tourist destination in every state. The website states, "Certain off-the-grid places shouldn't be overlooked. Not only are many relatively unpopular destinations still just as exciting to visit, but they often also offer fewer crowds, more affordable prices and more authentic, less 'touristy' experiences."

According to writers, Washington state's most underrated tourist spot is North Cascades National Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located less than three hours from Seattle, North Cascades National Park feels worlds away from civilization. The amazing alpine hiking trails pass by over 100 lakes, valleys, glaciers, waterfalls and mountain peaks. The best time to go hiking in North Cascades National Park is typically April through October. The North Cascades is not among the most visited national parks, which makes it more appealing to those seeking solitude."