T.I., Boosie Badazz Seemingly Make Amends During Cordial Meeting At Airport
By Tony M. Centeno
April 10, 2023
T.I. and Boosie Badazz have been on bad terms lately, but it looks like they're on a path to reconciliation.
On Sunday, April 9, a recent photo of both artists talking amicably surfaced on social media. The photo appears to stem from an impromptu meeting between both rappers at an airport. Unlike their previous conversations over the past few months, Tip and Boosie seem to be speaking peacefully without any issues. So far, neither artist has confirmed what exactly happened when they ran into each other. However, fans believe this is a sign that they've officially settled their beef.
Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023
“First of all, it ain’t no beef,” T.I. recently told TMZ about his stance on Boosie. “We’re grown men. Our sons still are very close to each other. There is no beef, it’s a misunderstanding. Someone misspoke and I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline. It ain’t no beef.”
Tip and Boosie hadn't been on the same page for the past few months. Their issues began after the Louisiana rapper decided to scrap his intended joint project with T.I. after the Kang reportedly snitched on his late cousin. Even though he clarified his story about what happened with his dead family member, Tip tried to provide Boosie with proof that he didn't snitch and even told him to pull up to his restaurant in Atlanta. Once the "No Juice" rapper didn't show up, Tip called him out, but eventually declared there was no beef between them. As far as their joint album goes, T.I. isn't exactly focused on that at the moment.
"That ain't the overarching priority," the Atlanta native told TMZ. "I think creating an understanding, developing and maintaining respect that's mainly important... Music will be made, money will be made, the priority is being the example."
See what else T.I. had to say about Boosie Badazz below.