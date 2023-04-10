T.I., Boosie Badazz Seemingly Make Amends During Cordial Meeting At Airport

“First of all, it ain’t no beef,” T.I. recently told TMZ about his stance on Boosie. “We’re grown men. Our sons still are very close to each other. There is no beef, it’s a misunderstanding. Someone misspoke and I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline. It ain’t no beef.”



Tip and Boosie hadn't been on the same page for the past few months. Their issues began after the Louisiana rapper decided to scrap his intended joint project with T.I. after the Kang reportedly snitched on his late cousin. Even though he clarified his story about what happened with his dead family member, Tip tried to provide Boosie with proof that he didn't snitch and even told him to pull up to his restaurant in Atlanta. Once the "No Juice" rapper didn't show up, Tip called him out, but eventually declared there was no beef between them. As far as their joint album goes, T.I. isn't exactly focused on that at the moment.



"That ain't the overarching priority," the Atlanta native told TMZ. "I think creating an understanding, developing and maintaining respect that's mainly important... Music will be made, money will be made, the priority is being the example."



See what else T.I. had to say about Boosie Badazz below.