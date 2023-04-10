'Unknown Object' Knocks Out Florida Driver After Smashing Into Truck

A Florida driver was knocked unconscious by an "unknown object" that smashed into his vehicle last week.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the driver was traveling southbound on I-95 in Hobe Sound when an airborne object struck the victim's GMC truck Thursday night (April 6). Photos shared by first responders show the truck's windshield shattered while the roof was ripped off.

The driver was knocked unconscious by the sudden blow, crashing the truck, according to officials. Two passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, and one of them reportedly took control of the steering wheel to safely pull over.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, MCFR said. The passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital. No word on the driver's condition as of Monday afternoon (April 10).

Officials found an abandoned trailer with a missing wheel on the northbound side of the road near the scene. They suspect the wheel may have struck the truck, but they have no witnesses or vehicle to provide information.

"The victims did not know what hit them," the agency tweeted.