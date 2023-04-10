Zendaya Says She'll 'Never Understand' Tom Holland's British Slang
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 10, 2023
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but it turns out the American actress still isn't used to Holland's British accent. During a recent interview with The Sun, Zendaya reportedly admitted she can't understand her boyfriend's South London slang. “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang," Zendaya said.
"Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?" she said referring to the Cockney rhyming slang for the word "stairs." Zendaya continued, "It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!”
Zendaya and Tom have been romantically linked since 2017, after starring in the Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it wasn't until 2021 that fans received confirmation. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”
In addition to preferring privacy, the two are seemingly always keeping busy. The Euphoria star may be getting ready to reprise her role as Rue in the hit HBO show soon. Over the weekend, it was reported that the show's upcoming third season will skip the beloved characters' senior year of high school and skip ahead five years. "There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore," the show's costume designer Heidi Bivens told Vogue. "Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam [Levinson]’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover."