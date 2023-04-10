Zendaya and Tom have been romantically linked since 2017, after starring in the Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it wasn't until 2021 that fans received confirmation. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

In addition to preferring privacy, the two are seemingly always keeping busy. The Euphoria star may be getting ready to reprise her role as Rue in the hit HBO show soon. Over the weekend, it was reported that the show's upcoming third season will skip the beloved characters' senior year of high school and skip ahead five years. "There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore," the show's costume designer Heidi Bivens told Vogue. "Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam [Levinson]’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover."