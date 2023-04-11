Georgia City Named One Of The Best Big College Towns In The U.S.

All work and no play makes college students a bit stir crazy. Fortunately there are plenty of cities around the country where students can both work hard and play hard, offering a chance at a quality education without missing out on fun opportunities outside of school.

Stacker analyzed a November 2022 WalletHub study, which rated metrics like "wallet friendliness" and "social environment," to identify the 50 best big-city college towns in the U.S., and one right here in Georgia made the cut. According to the site:

"Every city in the rankings has at least 300,000 residents and a university or college population of at least 7,500 students. Some locations have a number of schools that fit the criteria, while others have one flagship university."

So which Georgia city is among the best big college towns in the country?

Atlanta

Coming in at No. 5 overall, ATL was recognized for both its vast number of institutes of higher education as well as entertainment and nightlife to relax outside of class. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"While home to highly ranked Emory University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Georgia State University, Atlanta also has a significant concentration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta University. The city is known for its nightlife, and a relatively affordable cost of living."

These are the Top 10 best big college towns in America:

Austin, Texas Tampa, Florida Miami, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Colorado Springs, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri

Check out Stacker's full list to see which other cities are among its picks for the best big college towns in the country.