Lions Trade Former No. 3 Overall Pick Jeff Okudah: Report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly trading former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (April 11).

"Detroit unloads the remaining $5,182,072 in guaranteed money that Okudah is owed this season. Atlanta adds a player who was the No. 3 overall pick three years ago. Okudah gets a fresh start on a newly stacked #Falcons defense, with free agency looming next March," Pelissero tweeted.

Okudah, a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection during his final season at Ohio State, was selected by the Lions at No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old made 22 starts in 25 total appearances during his first three NFL seasons.