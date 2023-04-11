Lions Trade Former No. 3 Overall Pick Jeff Okudah: Report

By Jason Hall

April 11, 2023

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are reportedly trading former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (April 11).

"Detroit unloads the remaining $5,182,072 in guaranteed money that Okudah is owed this season. Atlanta adds a player who was the No. 3 overall pick three years ago. Okudah gets a fresh start on a newly stacked #Falcons defense, with free agency looming next March," Pelissero tweeted.

Okudah, a unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection during his final season at Ohio State, was selected by the Lions at No. 3 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old made 22 starts in 25 total appearances during his first three NFL seasons.

Okudah recorded 73 tackles, one interception -- which resulted in his first career touchdown -- seven pass deflections and one forced fumble in 15 starts, all of which were career-best totals, in 2022. The former Ohio State standout was limited to just 10 appearances during his first two seasons, which included starting his rookie season with a hamstring injury and missing 16 games during the 2021 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

