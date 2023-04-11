Mysterious Balloons Hovering Over Phoenix Finally Identified

By Dani Medina

April 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you looked up and spotted a mysterious balloon floating over Phoenix recently, you're not alone.

Residents thought these flying objects were everything under the sun, including Chinese spy balloons or UFOs. Arizona's Family looked into it and has some answers.

"Happened to be outside sweeping the pool and looked up and saw it," said resident Greg Schultz, who spotted a balloon near Estrella Mountain. "It was kind of tear-drop shaped, kind of silver-clear."

The news outlet used a flight tracker to see where exactly the balloons were going, which led them "to farmland outside Gila Bend and an inconspicuous shed." Aerostar confirmed the balloons were in fact weather balloons that belonged to the aerospace and defense provider. The company conducts up to 200 stratospheric balloon flights a year, they said in a statement to the news outlet.

