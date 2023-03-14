Trucker Spots Mysterious Ghost-Like Figure On Arizona Highway

By Dani Medina

March 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A truck driver passing through Arizona found a mysterious ghost-like figure on the side of the highway — and people are getting the "heebie-jeebies"!

The dashcam video shows Will Church driving on SR 87 near mile marker 200 at around 2:30 a.m. on March 11, FOX 10 reports. When he was passing between Phoenix and Payson — he was the only driver on the road at the time, he said — he saw a transparent figure on the side of the road.

It was "just standing in the roadway" and it "looks like you can see the lines through the legs making the figure," Church said.

FOX 10 shared the video on social media and users were quick to come to conclusions about what the figure might be.

"Coyote?" one user said.

"Looks like a deer to me, it was blurred in the frame," said another. But another replied to them, "That small without glowing eyes? Nah. And it's kind of see through. I also doubt it was a ghost but I could be wrong."

"People here saying animal, but even if it was an animal, it's a transparent one. I can see the lines in the road through the body," another user wrote.

Others brought up the possibility of it actually being a ghost, due to all the deadly car crashes that happen on this highway.

"With all of the deaths in the desert it wouldn’t surprise me," one user said.

"I believe it.. az has a lot of history.. never know what these truckers might see coming through here," said another.

What do you think it is? Check out the video for yourself below:

