This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Mexican Food

When it comes to Mexican food, some classics come to mind. Tacos, burritos, and nachos are among the most popular ones, but many restaurants create traditional dishes as well, like tamales and huevos rancheroes. No matter what you're craving, there's always a dedicated eatery for this cuisine.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the top Mexican restaurant in every state. According to the website, Xicamiti La Taquerí­a Bistro serves Colorado's best Mexican food. Here's why it was chosen:

"It’s 'street Mexican cuisine' at this taquería, tequilería, and mezcalería in a strip mall in the Rocky Mountain foothill town of Golden. Yelpers say: 'It is some gooood Mexican food,' 'one of the best authentic taco restaurants,' and 'This place is unreal…ranked number 1 in my heart.'"

You can find this restaurant at 715 Washington Ave. in Golden.