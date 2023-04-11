This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Mexican Food

When it comes to Mexican food, some classics come to mind. Tacos, burritos, and nachos are among the most popular ones, but many restaurants create traditional dishes as well, like tamales and huevos rancheroes. No matter what you're craving, there's always a dedicated eatery for this cuisine.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the top Mexican restaurant in every state. According to the website, Casa Maya Grill serves Florida's best Mexican food. Here's why it was chosen:

"As one visitor to this 'amazing' and 'friendly' restaurant in a Boca Raton suburb puts it on Yelp, 'Big portions, very reasonable prices, great menu, good margaritas.' Octopus ceviche, poc chuc (sour-orange-marinated pork), fajitas, and crisp-fried tuna tacos are among the more unusual items on the menu."

You can find this restaurant at 301 SE 15th Terrace in Deerfield Beach.