This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Mexican Food
By Zuri Anderson
April 11, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
When it comes to Mexican food, some classics come to mind. Tacos, burritos, and nachos are among the most popular ones, but many restaurants create traditional dishes as well, like tamales and huevos rancheroes. No matter what you're craving, there's always a dedicated eatery for this cuisine.
That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the top Mexican restaurant in every state. According to the website, Fogón Cocina Mexicana serves Washington state's best Mexican food. Here's why it was chosen:
"'We ordered the ceviche, carne asada burrito, carne asada plate and guacamole,' wrote a Yelp reviewer visiting from Southern California. 'Absolutely delicious. Oh and the margaritas were top notch.' A Texan, meanwhile, liked the “cool bar and delicious food,” and a diner from Chicago called out the (house-made) tortillas, whose 'quality and taste definitely show.'"
You can find this restaurant at 600 E Pine St. in Seattle.
This is how researchers determined their picks:
"To identify the best Mexican restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the top-rated restaurants nationwide in the Mexican category on Yelp. To be considered, restaurants needed to be in or near a city with a population of at least 100,000 people. In states with few or no cities of this size, restaurants in smaller cities were also considered. Chains with more than a few units, food trucks, take-out places without seating, pan-Latino or Central American establishments, and restaurants specializing in Korean-Mexican and other hybrid cuisines were eliminated from the list, as were Mexican markets unless they had in-store restaurants."