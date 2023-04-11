This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Mexican Food

When it comes to Mexican food, some classics come to mind. Tacos, burritos, and nachos are among the most popular ones, but many restaurants create traditional dishes as well, like tamales and huevos rancheroes. No matter what you're craving, there's always a dedicated eatery for this cuisine.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the top Mexican restaurant in every state. According to the website, Fogón Cocina Mexicana serves Washington state's best Mexican food. Here's why it was chosen:

"'We ordered the ceviche, carne asada burrito, carne asada plate and guacamole,' wrote a Yelp reviewer visiting from Southern California. 'Absolutely delicious. Oh and the margaritas were top notch.' A Texan, meanwhile, liked the “cool bar and delicious food,” and a diner from Chicago called out the (house-made) tortillas, whose 'quality and taste definitely show.'"

You can find this restaurant at 600 E Pine St. in Seattle.