These Madonna & Mariah Carey Songs Are Being Preserved For Historical Value

Two of pop music's most iconic divas are getting their songs added to the esteemed National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Both Mariah Carey and Madonna are on the list of 25 recordings that will be inducted into the National Recording Registry this year thanks to their respective hits "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (1994) and "Like A Virgin" (1984). The songs were "chosen for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s recorded sound heritage."

Carey appeared in a video from the Library of Congress announcing the 2023 entries. "It was the first Christmas song I ever wrote," she said of her beloved megahit. "And I kind of wanted it to sort of embody all the things I didn't have when I was a kid. I wanted it to be like, you know, make people happy and make myself happy."