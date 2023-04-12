WATCH: Famous 14-Foot 'Croczilla' Makes Rare Appearance In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

April 12, 2023

Crocodile Teeth
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman recently spotted a massive 14-foot American crocodile when she least expected it. Wildlife photographer Kym Clark told Insider she has been looking for the elusive "Croczilla" for months so she could snap a picture of it.

During a visit to Everglades National Park last week, she was having no luck in finding the reptile. As she was getting ready to leave, that's when she noticed the legendary beast hanging out by the edge of the water.

"I passed the last truck that was hauling kayaks and there it was!" she said in a social media post. "When I saw this guy, I am not sure who opened their mouth wider, Croczilla or me?"

In fascinating footage posted to Clark's Instagram page, Croczilla can be seen opening its huge mouth and showing off its impressive, pearly-white chompers. According to the photographer, it's either yawning or doing this to regulate its body temperature.

"It wasn't until I was standing next to the colossal Croczilla that I realized how small and powerless I was in comparison," Clark said, telling reporters she stayed at least 20 feet away from the reptile.

American crocodiles are shy and reclusive compared to their close cousins, the American alligator, according to Florida Fish and Widlife. They're also considered a threatened species, so you're much less likely to spot one in the wild.

