WATCH: Famous 14-Foot 'Croczilla' Makes Rare Appearance In Florida

A Florida woman recently spotted a massive 14-foot American crocodile when she least expected it. Wildlife photographer Kym Clark told Insider she has been looking for the elusive "Croczilla" for months so she could snap a picture of it.

During a visit to Everglades National Park last week, she was having no luck in finding the reptile. As she was getting ready to leave, that's when she noticed the legendary beast hanging out by the edge of the water.

"I passed the last truck that was hauling kayaks and there it was!" she said in a social media post. "When I saw this guy, I am not sure who opened their mouth wider, Croczilla or me?"