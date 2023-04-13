Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Arrested On Serious Charges

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was reportedly arrested in relation to a physical altercation with his girlfriend during an argument in Harris County, Texas.

Winfrey, 22, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. Police said Winfrey grabbed his girlfriend and "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" caused "bodily harm" during the alleged incident, which was reported to have taken place at around 7:00 p.m. on Monday (April 10) and stemmed from a disagreement about a dog and keys to a rental car.

Bystanders were reported to have intervened in order to separate Winfrey from the victim, who was not identified. The woman told police that Winfrey had assaulted her in a separate incident previously.

A spokesperson for the Browns said the team was "aware of the situation and gathering more information" in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Winfrey was selected by the Browns at No. 108 overall in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma University standout appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, an assisted sack and two quarterback hits during his rookie season, but was suspended for Cleveland's second game due to undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

Winfrey was expected to attend the Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, which are scheduled to begin next week, prior to his reported arrest.