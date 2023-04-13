Drake Bell Breaks Silence After He Was Reported Missing
By Dani Medina
April 14, 2023
Hours after Drake Bell was reported missing, he was found and said he was "safe," Florida police said. Now, the Drake & Josh star is speaking out after the whole debacle.
"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂," Bell tweeted Thursday (April 13) evening, seemingly in good spirits. Daytona Beach Police confirmed they were in contact with the 36-year-old actor hours after he was reported missing.
Drake's tweet comes hours after he was considered "missing and endangered." The Daytona Beach Police Department insisted that the report was "legitimate." A day prior to his disappearance, he was spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando with his son Jeremy. A fan who ran into the Nickelodeon star said he was "soft spoken" and "seemed fine."
You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂— DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023
No other details about Drake's disappearance have been released at this time.