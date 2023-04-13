Drake Bell Breaks Silence After He Was Reported Missing

Hours after Drake Bell was reported missing, he was found and said he was "safe," Florida police said. Now, the Drake & Josh star is speaking out after the whole debacle.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂," Bell tweeted Thursday (April 13) evening, seemingly in good spirits. Daytona Beach Police confirmed they were in contact with the 36-year-old actor hours after he was reported missing.

Drake's tweet comes hours after he was considered "missing and endangered." The Daytona Beach Police Department insisted that the report was "legitimate." A day prior to his disappearance, he was spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando with his son Jeremy. A fan who ran into the Nickelodeon star said he was "soft spoken" and "seemed fine."